BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe Launches Equity Offering Of New Bearer Shares

April 7 (Reuters) - Shop Apotheke Europe NV:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. LAUNCHES AN EQUITY OFFERING OF NEW BEARER SHARES BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD.

* EQUITY OFFERING BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD FOR C. EUR 55 MILLION.

* RECONFIRMS ITS OUTLOOK TO BREAK EVEN AT ADJUSTED-EBITDA LEVEL IN CURRENT YEAR 2020, AND ITS LONGER TERM GUIDANCE OF A STEADY-STATE EBIT MARGIN IN EXCESS OF 6%.

* OFFER PRICE OF NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED NO LATER THAN START OF TRADING ON XETRA PLATFORM OF FRANKFURT STOCK EXCHANGE ON 8 APRIL 2020

* SETTLEMENT OF NEW SHARES IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 15 APRIL 2020