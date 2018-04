April 12 (Reuters) - Shop Apotheke Europe NV:

* LAUNCHES EUR 75 MILLION CONVERTIBLE BONDS OFFERING WITH UP TO EUR 25 MILLION INCREASE OPTION

* AGGREGATE MAXIMUM ISSUE VOLUME OF UP TO EUR 100 MILLION

* INITIAL ISSUE VOLUME OF EUR 75 MILLION, WITH AN INCREASE OPTION OF UP TO EUR 25 MILLION

* COUPON: 3.50-4.50 %

* PREMIUM: 25.00-32.50 %

* FIVE YEAR MATURITY

* NET PROCEEDS RAISED WILL PRIMARILY BE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITIONS IN GERMANY IN OTC SEGMENT