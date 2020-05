BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Europe Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Up At EUR 4.9 Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* GUIDANCE UPDATE: ADJUSTED. EBITDA FOR 2020 NOW EXPECTED TO BE POSITIVE (PREVIOUSLY: BREAK-EVEN);

* Q1 POSITIVE ADJUSTED. EBITDA OF EUR 4.9 MILLION OR +2.1% MARGIN (Q1/2019: EUR -9.1 MILLION OR -5.2%; UP EUR 14 MILLION OR 7.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS)

* CONSIDERING CONTINUING HIGH DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY, FULL UPDATE ON 2020 GUIDANCE TO BE PROVIDED WITH H1 RESULTS.

* Q1 ADJUSTED NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR -3.9 MILLION, WHICH COMPARES TO EUR -14.0 MILLION A YEAR EARLIER.

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT AT GROUP LEVEL INCREASED SIGNIFICANTLY FASTER THAN SALES, FROM EUR 32.6 MILLION DURING FIRST THREE MONTHS OF 2019 TO EUR 49.9 MILLION