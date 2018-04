April 25 (Reuters) - Shop Apotheke Europe NV:

* DGAP-NEWS: PRELIMINARY SALES: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE ACHIEVES AN EXCELLENT START INTO THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 WITH A 105 % REVENUE INCREASE IN Q1

* GUIDANCE FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 CONFIRMED

* GROUP REVENUES MORE THAN DOUBLED TO EUR 131 MILLION IN Q1

