April 26 (Reuters) - Shop Apotheke Europe NV:

* SEES INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUES OF 87% TO 97% TO EUR 530 M TO 560 M

* SEES ALSO POSITIVE EBITDA (BEFORE ONE-OFF COSTS) AT GROUP LEVEL OF EUR 0 TO 2 M IN 2018

* MANAGEMENT BOARD REVIEWED FY 2017 AND GAVE A POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR FINANCIAL YEAR 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)