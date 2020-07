BRIEF-Shop Apotheke Q2 Consolidated Revenues Up At EUR 233 Mln

July 6 (Reuters) - SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV:

* OUTSTANDING QUARTER WITH SALES GROWTH OF 42%, FULLY ORGANIC.

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES ROSE BY 42% TO EUR 233 MILLION IN Q2 AFTER EUR 164 MILLION DURING SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* WE EXPECT THAT STRONG TOP-LINE AS WELL AS OUR CONTINUED FOCUS ON YIELDING EFFICIENCIES, AND LEVERAGING EFFECTS OF SCALE WILL BENEFIT OUR EBITDA FOR Q2

* GROWTH IN UPCOMING TWO QUARTERS MIGHT BE LOWER DUE TO CAPACITY REASONS IN OUR CURRENT FACILITY

* CONSTRUCTION OF NEW DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN SEVENUM NEAR VENLO CONTINUES TO PROGRESS ACCORDING TO PLAN

* FIRST ORDERS ARE EXPECTED TO BE PROCESSED AT NEW SITE BEFORE END OF 2020.

* LOGISTIC OPERATIONS WILL BE COMPLETELY RELOCATED DURING FIRST HALF OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)