March 20 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc:

* ‍ANNOUNCES ITS EXPANDED INTEGRATION WITH INSTAGRAM​

* ‍”SHOPPING ON INSTAGRAM” FEATURE THAT ALLOWS BUSINESSES TO TAG PRODUCTS IN POSTS IS NOW ENABLED FOR MERCHANTS IN EIGHT ADDITIONAL MARKETS​

* SHOPIFY- ‍SHOPPING ON INSTAGRAM IS NOW AVAILABLE TO MERCHANTS SELLING IN US, CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM, AUSTRALIA, GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN AND BRAZIL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: