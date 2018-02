BRIEF-Shopify Inc QTRLY Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.15

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc:

* SHOPIFY ANNOUNCES FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SHOPIFY INC - TOTAL REVENUE IN Q4 WAS $222.8 MILLION, A 71% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE QUARTER IN 2016

* SHOPIFY INC - SEES 2018 REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $970 MILLION TO $990 MILLION

* SHOPIFY INC - GMV FOR Q4 WAS $9.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF $3.6 BILLION, OR 65% OVER Q4 OF 2016

* SHOPIFY INC - SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN THE RANGE OF $95 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* SHOPIFY INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* SHOPIFY INC - SEES Q1 2018 REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $198 MILLION TO $202 MILLION

* SHOPIFY INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* SHOPIFY INC - SEES Q1 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN THE RANGE OF $25 MILLION TO $27 MILLION