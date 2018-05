BRIEF-Shopify Reports Q1 Loss Per Share C$0.16

May 1 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc:

* SHOPIFY ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES 2018 REVENUES IN RANGE OF $1 BILLION TO $1.01 BILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $214.3 MILLION, UP 68 PERCENT FROM Q1 2017

* SEES 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN RANGE OF $105 MILLION TO $110 MILLION

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.16

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING PROFIT IN RANGE OF $0 MILLION TO $5 MILLION

* Q1 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.04

* SEES Q2 REVENUES IN RANGE OF $230 MILLION TO $235 MILLION

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED OPERATING LOSS IN RANGE OF $5 MILLION TO $7 MILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP OPERATING LOSS IN RANGE OF $32 MILLION TO $34 MILLION

* GMV (GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME) FOR Q1 2018 WAS $8.0 BILLION, UP $3.1 BILLION, OR 64 PERCENT OVER Q1 2017