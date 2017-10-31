FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shopify says ‍net loss for Q3 was $0.09 per share​
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 11:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Shopify says ‍net loss for Q3 was $0.09 per share​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Shopify Inc-

* Shopify announces third-quarter financial results

* Total revenue in Q3 was $171.5 million, a 72% increase from comparable quarter in 2016​

* Says ‍net loss for Q3 of 2017 was $0.09 per share​

* ‍GMV for Q3 was $6.4 billion, an increase of $2.6 billion, or 69% over q3 of 2016​

* Sees Q4 ‍revenues in range of $206 million to $208 million​

* Says ‍adjusted net income for Q3 of 2017 was $0.05 per share​

* Sees Q4 ‍GAAP operating loss in range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million​

* Sees 2017 ‍revenues in range of $656 million to $658 million​

* Sees ‍2017 gaap operating loss in range of $55.5 million to $57.5 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
