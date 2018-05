May 3 (Reuters) - SHOPiMORE AG (PREVIOUSLY GANARIA AG) :

* SAYS IN NEGOTIATIONS ON THE ACQUISITION OF A MINORITY STAKE BY NUSSBAUM GROUP

* SUBJECT OF NEGOTIATIONS IS ACQUISITION OF UP TO 10% OF SHOPIMORE IN TWO STEPS WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)