BRIEF-Shopimore To Apply For Delisting

July 2 (Reuters) - SHOPIMORE AG:

* APPLICATION FOR DELISTING AFTER OPENING INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS

* INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATOR WILL FILE AN APPLICATION TO REVOKE ADMISSION OF SHOPIMORE AG SHARES

* IMMEDIATE EFFECT OF REVOCATION IS APPLIED FOR AT STOCK EXCHANGE

* NO COMPENSATION OFFER WILL BE MADE TO SHAREHOLDERS, SINCE STOCK CORPORATION WILL NOT BE CONTINUED, BUT WILL BE LIQUIDATED AND SHAREHOLDERS CANNOT EXPECT ANY PAYMENTS ON THEIR CAPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)