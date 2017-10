Oct 11 (Reuters) - Shopper360 Ltd:

* ‍Shopper360 acquires 11% interest in Instanture Holdings Sdn. Bhd​

* Deal for aggregate consideration of 2.5 million RGT

* ‍Investment not expected to have any material impact on EPS of co for current FY ending 31 May 2018​