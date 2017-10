Sept 27 (Reuters) - Shopper360 Ltd

* Memorandum of understanding in respect of proposed joint venture with Pahtama Group Co., ltd

* JV co will engage in business of providing marketing services in retail and consumer goods industries in Myanmar

* 60 percent of total share capital of jv co to be owned by co and 40 percent by Pahtama Group

* Mou not expected to have any material impact on earnings per share of group for current FY ending 31 may 2018