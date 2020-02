BRIEF-Shoprite HY Basic HEPS 372.8 Cents

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Shoprite Holdings Ltd:

* UNAUDITED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE 26 WEEKS TO 29 DECEMBER 2019

* 7.0% INCREASE IN MERCHANDISE SALES FOR SIX MONTHS TO 29 DECEMBER 2019

* R81.2 BILLION IN SALES WAS ACHIEVED ON BACK OF 4.4% GROWTH IN VOLUME OF PRODUCTS SOLD IN HY

* TRADING MARGIN OF 5.0% REMAINED STRONG, UNDERPINNED BY AN 8.7% INCREASE IN GROSS MARGIN AND EFFECTIVE COST CONTROL IN HY

* HAS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 156 CENTS (2018: 156 CENTS)

* HY BASIC HEPS 372.8 CENTS VERSUS 382.8 CENTS LAST YEAR

* BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE (CENTS) 372.1 VERSUS 377.3 LAST YEAR

* CURRENTLY MANAGING THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH THE CORONAVIRUS AND DOES NOT FORESEE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON THE BUSINESS

* SALES GROWTH FOR THE FIRST SIX WEEKS OF H2 HAS BEEN IN LINE WITH THE GROWTH REPORTED FOR THIS INTERIM PERIOD TO DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: