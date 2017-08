July 28 (Reuters) - Mitel Networks Corp:

* Says upon termination of merger deal under specified circumstances, Shoretel required to pay Mitel US Holdings termination fee of $24.5 million

* Says Mitel US Holdings will be required to pay Shoretel termination fee of $30 million if Shoretel terminates merger agreement-SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2uG4BxZ) Further company coverage: