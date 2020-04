April 2 (Reuters) - Luckin Coffee Inc:

* JIM CHANOS SAYS COVERED ENERGY SHORT AT THE BEGINING OF THIS WEEK - CNBC INTERVIEW

* JIM CHANOS SAYS COVERED HIS SHORT POSITION ON LUCKIN COFFEE PRE MARKET- CNBC

* SHORT-SELLER JIM CHANOS SAYS VALUATIONS ARE DOWN RIGHT NOW - CNBC

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS HE WOULD WARN AGAINST INVESTING IN COMPANIES THAT ARE DOING WELL DURING CURRENT LOCKDOWN IN U.S.

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS HIS HEDGE FUND, WHICH IS ALWAYS NET LONG TO VARYING DEGREES, IS ABOUT 50% “GIVE OR TAKE A LITTLE BIT” NET LONG RIGHT NOW

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS HE IS STILL SHORT WENDYS, RESTAURANT BRANDS AND DUNKIN

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS, TALKING ABOUT LUCKIN COFFEE, SAYS INVESTORS NEED TO “AVOID CHINESE COMPANIES LIKE THE PLAGUE”

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS HE IS STILL MAXIMUM SHORT ON TESLA

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS TESLA IS INCREASING CAPACITY AT “EXACTLY THE WRONG TIME”

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS “TESLA SHORT STILL ONE OF MY FAVORITE POSITIONS” - CNBC

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS MARKET IS NOT "SCREAMINGLY CHEAP" RIGHT NOW Source text : cnb.cx/3aCsnxv