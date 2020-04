April 2 (Reuters) -

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS STILL SHORT ALL GIG-ECONOMY COMPANIES

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS CRUISE LINES ARE “PROBABLY PERMANENTLY HARMED”

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS HE IS STILL SHORT GRUBHUB

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS GRUBHUB IS NOT PROFITABLE; SAYS IF GRUBHUB DOESN’T MAKE MONEY BY FIRST HALF OF 2020, THEY’LL NEVER MAKE MONEY - CNBC

* SHORT-SELLER CHANOS SAYS AVOID ENERGY FRACKERS Source text : cnb.cx/3bJh5Y9