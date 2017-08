June 13 (Reuters) - SHORTCUT MEDIA AB

* GETS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH THE SWEDISH NATIONAL BOARD OF HEALTH

* DEAL WORTH ABOUT SEK 2.5 MILLION PR YEAR , TOTAL OF ABOUT SEK 10 MILLION FOR THE 4-YEAR PERIOD THE AGREEMENT LASTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)