Feb 20 (Reuters) - SHORTCUT MEDIA AB:

* Q4 REVENUE SEK ‍18.2​ MILLION VERSUS SEK 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO RISE IN 2018

* EXPECTS REVENUE AT ABOUT SEK 65-75 MILLION IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)