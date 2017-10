Oct 4 (Reuters) - SHORTCUT MEDIA AB

* BOND STREET FILM, BELONGING TO SHORTCUT MEDIA GROUP, HAS RECEIVED ORDERS FROM COMPANY COMPRADO OF JUST OVER SEK 100,000

* BOND STREET FILM HAS ALSO SIGNED LONG-TERM COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH COMPRADO