April 19 (Reuters) - Shougang Concord Grand (Group) Ltd :

* UNIT ENTERED INTO JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT WITH SHOUGANG FUND TO ESTABLISH JOINT VENTURE

* JV ENGAGES IN BUSINESS OF SUPPLY CHAIN FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT SERVICES AND WILL HAVE AN INITIAL REGISTERED CAPITAL OF RMB100 MILLION

* UNIT CONTRIBUTES 10 PERCENT AND SHOUGANG FUND CONTRIBUTES 90 PERCENT OF JV