March 26 (Reuters) - Shougang Fushan Resources Group Ltd :

* FY REVENUE HK$3,869 MILLION VERSUS HK$3,686 MILLION

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$1,140 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,100 MILLION

* COVID-19 MAY HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON FUTURE RESULTS OF GROUP