BRIEF-Showroomprive 2017 EBITDA Falls To 13.1 Million Euros

March 8 (Reuters) - Showroomprive:

* LAUNCHES ITS PLAN “PERFORMANCE 2018-2020”

* 2017 EBITDA EUR 13.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 28.3 MILLION YEAR AGO (DOWN 53.8 PERCENT)

* 2020 PRIORITIES: CAPITALIZE ON NEW GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY OPPORTUNITIES

* 2018 PRIORITIES: REFOCUSING ON TWO MAIN PILLARS; MEMBERS AND BRAND PARTNERS

* 2017 EBITDA MARGIN EXCLUDING SALDI PRIVATI REACHED 2.6% DOWN 2.8 POINTS (REPORTED GROUP EBITDA MARGIN 2.0% DOWN 3.2 POINTS)

* EXPECTS 40% COST REDUCTION PER ORDER ON C.20% OF FLOWS BY 2020

* 2017 NET LOSS OF EUR 5.2 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 2017 NET SALES OF €655 MILLION, UP 21% COMPARED TO 2016 (13% ORGANIC GROWTH) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)