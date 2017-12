Dec 18 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE:

* ‍EXPECTS ITS FULL YEAR 2017 REVENUES AND EBITDA TO BE LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY ANTICIPATED​

* ‍NEW OPERATIONAL ACTION PLAN WILL BE DETAILED DURING 2017 ANNUAL RESULTS IN MARCH.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)