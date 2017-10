Oct 24 (Reuters) - SHOWROOMPRIVE:

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​134.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 104.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* HAS REVIEWED ALL OF ITS 2017 OBJECTIVES‍​

* NOW EXPECTS ITS REVENUES OBJECTIVE TO BE C.€690 MILLION (GROWTH OF C.+28%)‍​

* NOW EXPECTS ITS 2017 EBITDA OBJECTIVE (EXCLUDING SALDI PRIVATI) TO BE C.€25 MILLION (I.E. AN EBITDA MARGIN OF C.4%).‍​

* GROUP'S OBJECTIVES FOR 2020 REMAIN UNCHANGED‍​