BRIEF-Shree Renuka Sugars Seeks Shareholders' Nod To Issue CCPS To Wilmar Sugar Holdings

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd:

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE 500 MILLION CCPS AGGREGATING UPTO 8.14 BILLION RUPEES TO WILMAR SUGAR HOLDINGS ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

* SAYS SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE PREFERENCE SHARES AGGREGATING UP TO 9.36 BILLION RUPEES

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS UPTO 513.2 MILLION SHARES OF CO WORTH UPTO 8.35 BILLION RUPEES TO LENDERS OF CO

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD TO ISSUE NCDS AGGREGATING UPTO 5.85 BILLION RUPEES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS TO CERTAIN LENDERS

* SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS' NOD TO ISSUE ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS UPTO 45 MILLION OCPS AGGREGATING UPTO 4.50 BILLION RUPEES TO LENDERS OF CO