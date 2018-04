April 27 (Reuters) - Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd :

* MARCH QUARTER PROFIT 1.45 BILLION RUPEES

* MARCH QUARTER REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 32.49 BILLION RUPEES

* PROFIT IN MARCH QUARTER LAST YEAR WAS 1.50 BILLION RUPEES; REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS WAS 27.12 BILLION RUPEES

* SAYS CO DELEGATED POWER TO COMMITTEE TO RAISE FUNDS