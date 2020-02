Feb 27 (Reuters) - Shriro Holdings Ltd:

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX $6.5 MILLION VERSUS $6.9 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND DECLARED OF 3.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $172.1 MILLION VERSUS $181.1 MILLION

* IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO SUPPLY CHAIN AND PRODUCT SOURCING IS YET TO BE FULLY ESTABLISHED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: