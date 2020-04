April 1 (Reuters) - Shriro Holdings Ltd:

* DURATION AND IMPACT OF VIRUS IS UNCERTAIN; AS A RESULT CO WITHDRAWS PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OR FUTURE ORIENTED INFORMATION

* MAJORITY OF STAFF IN NZ BUSINESS BEING STOOD DOWN UNTIL FURTHER DIRECTION IS RECEIVED FROM NZ GOVERNMENT

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC ON CO’S BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* NEW ZEALAND BUSINESS CEASED TRADING ON 25TH MARCH FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 WEEKS