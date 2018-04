April 9 (Reuters) - SHS Viveon AG:

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 18.5 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 24.6 MILLION)

* FY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX IMPROVED BY 426,000 EUR TO EUR 101,000 (PREVIOUS YEAR: NET LOSS 325,000 EUR)

* TO PROPSE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION OF 0.06 EUR PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES SALES WITHIN A RANGE OF EUR 11.0 TO 13.0 MILLION

* IN COURSE OF 2018, BALANCED EBITDA-BASED RESULT IS TO BE ACHIEVED ON A MONTHLY BASIS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)