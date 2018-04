April 11 (Reuters) - SHUAA CAPITAL:

* CANCELLATION OF BROKERAGE LINCENSE HELD BY SHUAA SECURITIES IS IN LINE WITH SCA’S REQUIREMENTS FOR CO TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF INTEGRATED SECURITIES

* SAYS HAS COMPLETED OPERATIONAL INTEGRATION WITH INTEGRATED SECURITIES, WILL CONTINUE SERVING BROKERAGE CUSTOMERS THROUGH INTEGRATED SECURITIES CO