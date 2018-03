March 21 (Reuters) - Shuanghua Holdings Ltd:

* EXPECTS ‍TO RECORD A SIGNIFICANT DECREASE IN TURNOVER UP TO ABOUT 31%​ FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO ‍DOWNTURN OF MARKET CONDITIONS​

* ‍LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE LESS THAN THAT OF YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2016​