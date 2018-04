April 19 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES FURTHER ISSUE OF RMB600 MILLION 6.875% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021 OF SHUI ON DEVELOPMENT TO BE GUARANTEED BY CO

* ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF FURTHER ISSUE WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT RMB595 MILLION

* CO &SHUI ON DEVELOPMENT ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH STANDARD CHARTERED BANK FOR ISSUE OF ADDITIONAL NOTES BY SHUI ON DEVELOPMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: