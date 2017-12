Dec 20 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* SHUI ON LAND LTD - ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF SHANGHAI XIN WAN JING PROPERTY LIMITED

* SHUI ON LAND -UNIT ‍ENTERED SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH C&D REAL ESTATE CORP AT CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT RMB1,144.3 MILLION