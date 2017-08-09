BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd updates on formation of joint venture

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd

* Unit Sheng Pu , Guotai Junan (as manager of trust) and Hong Fang entered into shareholders’ agreement

* Registered capital of JV company is RMB 100 million

* Guotai Junan, Hong Fang agreed to establish JVC held as to 49% by Sheng Pu, 31% by Guotai Junan and 20% by Hong Fang, for acquisition of project co

* Unit shall dispose to and JV company shall acquire entire equity interest of project company at a cash consideration of RMB110 million