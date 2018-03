March 21 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* FY TURNOVER RMB18,451 MILLION VERSUS RMB17,600 MILLION

* ‍FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS RMB1,669 MILLION, UP 53 PERCENT​

* RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF HKD0.07 PER SHARE

* RESIDENTIAL SALES ACTIVITIES IN TOP TIER CITIES EXPECTED TO STAY MODEST IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: