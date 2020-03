March 30 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* FY REVENUE RMB 10,392 MILLION VERSUS RMB 24,841 MILLION

* DEMAND FOR RETAIL PROPERTY HAS BEEN SEVERELY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK AT START OF YEAR

* GIVEN WHAT APPEARS TO BE SUCCESSFUL CONTROL OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, SEES DRAG ON SHOPPER TRAFFIC & CONSUMER SPENDING TO BE SHORT-LIVED

* WITH SEVERE SALES DISRUPTIONS IN Q1, NATIONAL HOUSING TRANSACTIONS BY AREA & SALES REVENUE THIS YEAR WILL INEVITABLY FALL