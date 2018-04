BRIEF-Shui On Land Says Unit And WHSO Entered Into A Termination Agreement With Citic China

April 17 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* UNIT AND WHSO ENTERED INTO A TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH CITIC CHINA

* AGREEMENT TERMINATED DUE TO POTENTIAL CHANGES TO CONSTRUCTION PLAN OF A1 PROPERTY ARISING FROM POSSIBLE ZONING & REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* UNIT TO RETURN PROCUREMENT FEE ABOUT RMB673 MILLION & ABOUT RMB44.5 MILLION AS INTEREST ON PROCUREMENT FEE

* TERMINATION OF A1 DISPOSAL WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON BUSINESS OPERATION AND FINANCIAL POSITION OF GROUP