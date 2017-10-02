BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit as vendor entered agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd

* Unit as vendor entered into sale and purchase agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership

* Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of 49 pct equity interest in target companies

* Agreement in relation to assignment of sale shareholder loans at initial purchase price of about RMB2.95 billion

* Upon closing, each target co will be a unit of co in which vendor will hold 51 pct of equity and purchaser will hold 49 pct of equity

* Total net proceeds from disposal attributable to group will be RMB2.75 billion