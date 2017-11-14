FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit ‍disposed share interest and related loans in Richcoast Group
November 14, 2017 / 1:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit ‍disposed share interest and related loans in Richcoast Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* Announces ‍disposal of 61.54% share interest and related loans in Richcoast Group Limited​

* ‍Deal for total transaction amount, being RMB3,160 million​

* Unit and Shui On Development entered sale and purchase agreement with Many Gain International and Yida

* ‍Group expects to recognise a loss of approximately RMB495 million on transaction​

* ‍Unit to sell 61.54% of issued share capital of Richcoast, offshore loans and assignable onshore debts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
