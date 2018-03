March 6 (Reuters) - Shui On Land Ltd:

* UNIT ‍ & FOUNDER SECURITIES CO TO ESTABLISH JV FOR PURPOSE OF POTENTIAL FUTURE INVESTMENT IN A PROJECT IN QINGPU DISTRICT​

* JV CO HAS INITIAL REGISTERED CAPITAL RMB4.9 MILLION, OF WHICH SHANGHAI PANRUI WILL CONTRIBUTE & OWN 49 PERCENT STAKE

* MAXIMUM CAPITAL COMMITMENT OF CO FOR INVESTMENT IN URBAN TRANSFORMATION & REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT IN QINGPU DISTRICT, RMB1,820 MILLION​