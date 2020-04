BRIEF-Shurgard Self Storage Q1 Closing Occupancy Rate Stable At 85.9%

April 7 (Reuters) - Shurgard Self Storage SA:

* Q1 CASH POSITION: EUR 192.0 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020

* PAYMENT OF THE SECOND HALF 2019 DIVIDEND OF €0.50 PER SHARE PAYABLE ON, OR AROUND, MAY 15, 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: DUE TO LACK OF VISIBILITY FOR REMAINDER OF THE YEAR, WE WILL COMMUNICATE ON GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY GIVEN CONCURRENTLY TO OUR H1 RESULTS PUBLICATION

* FRANCE, THE UK AND BELGIUM : WE WILL HAVE A CLEARER VIEW OF COLLECTION TRENDS BY THE TIME WE REPORT OUR FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR 2020

* THE NETHERLANDS, SWEDEN, GERMANY AND DENMARK: WE DO NOT EXPERIENCE A FALL IN DEMAND OR A CHANGE OF PATTERN IN TERMS OF OCCUPANCY AND PAYMENTS

* OUR EXPANSION PIPELINE WILL EXPERIENCE SOME DELAYS

* Q1 PROPERTY OPERATING REVENUE EUR 66.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 62.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT MARCH 31 CLOSING OCCUPANCY RATE 85.9%