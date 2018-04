BRIEF-Shutterfly Says Entered Into Incremental Term Loan Amendment

April 2 (Reuters) - Shutterfly Inc:

* SHUTTERFLY INC SAYS ENTERED INTO AN INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF AUGUST 17, 2017 - SEC FILING

* INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MILLION

* INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN WAS FULLY FUNDED ON CLOSING DATE AND MATURES ON AUGUST 17, 2024

* PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC Source text - bit.ly/2pYhWyG Further company coverage: