BRIEF-Shutterstock Inc Q2 earnings per share $0.09

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shutterstock Inc

* Shutterstock reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09

* Q2 revenue $134 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.8 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $535 million to $545 million

* Shutterstock Inc sees ‍full year adjusted EBITDA of $85-$95 million​

* Shutterstock Inc - ‍revising our financial guidance for 2017​

* Shutterstock Inc - sees ‍capital expenditures of approximately $45 million, including capitalized labor of approximately $20 million for 2017​

* FY2017 revenue view $552.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S