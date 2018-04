April 26 (Reuters) - Shutterstock Inc:

* SHUTTERSTOCK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.92

* Q1 REVENUE $153 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $150.1 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.34 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY PAID DOWNLOADS INCREASED 0.5% TO 43.7 MILLION

* EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION OF WEBDAM, REMAIN UNCHANGED