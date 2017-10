Oct 26 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: SHW AG: OUTLOOK FOR THE FULL YEAR 2017 CONFIRMED

* 9M SALES FELL 4 PERCENT TO 300.3 MILLION EUR

* ‍9MTH CONSOLIDATED EBITDA DOWN BY 6.8 PERCENT FROM EUR 32.5 MILLION TO EUR 30.3 MILLION​

* 9MTH ‍NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ONLY FELL BY EUR 1.6 MILLION TO EUR 8.3 MILLION​

* ‍CONTINUES TO EXPECT EBITDA MARGIN IN RANGE OF 10.0-11.0 PERCENT FOR FULL YEAR​

* ‍SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR FULL YEAR 2017 REMAINS UNCHANGED​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)