April 6 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* ADHOC: SHW AG: CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD GEORG WOLF RESIGNS FROM THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* ‍CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD GEORG WOLF WILL RESIGN FROM HIS OFFICE AS PER END OF TODAY​

* ‍FOR TIME BEING, KLAUS RINNERBERGER WILL CHAIR SUPERVISORY BOARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)