March 24 (Reuters) - SHW AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: SHW AG: RESPONDS TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC WITH ADDITIONAL MEASURES/GUIDANCE FOR 2020 SUSPENDED

* SHW AG - GUIDANCE ALREADY PUBLISHED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2020 IS THEREFORE SUSPENDED FOR TIME BEING.

* SHW AG - PASSED A RESOLUTION TO TEMPORARILY REDUCE PRODUCTION CAPACITY BY MAKING USE OF GERMAN STATE-FUNDED REDUCED WORKING HOURS SCHEME