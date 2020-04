BRIEF-SI-BONE Provides Business Update In Response To COVID-19 Pandemic

April 2 (Reuters) - SI-BONE Inc:

* SI-BONE, INC. PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SI-BONE INC - STEPS TO CURTAIL SPENDING, INCLUDING IMPLEMENTING HIRING RESTRICTIONS, ELIMINATING DISCRETIONARY SPENDING, REDUCING EXECUTIVE SALARIES

* SI-BONE INC - WITHDRAWING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2020

* SI-BONE INC - WILL BE LAUNCHING ITS TRAUMA MARKETING INITIATIVE IN UNITED STATES IN Q2 2020

* SI-BONE INC - OUR BUSINESS WILL BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED OVER SHORT-TERM BY HOSPITALS TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING ELECTIVE SURGICAL PROCEDURES

* SI-BONE INC - HAVE STRONG BALANCE SHEET, ARE WELL POSITIONED TO PROVIDE SOLUTIONS TO PHYSICIANS,PATIENTS WHEN PROCEDURES RESUME AND OVER LONG TERM